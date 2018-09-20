CEDAR FALLS -- Flood warnings have been stepped up Thursday for local rivers -- and for the Cedar River at Cedar Falls, it's forecast for major flooding.
The Cedar River from the West Fork to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls city limits is forecast for major flooding as of Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service bureau out of Des Moines.
It's forecast to reach 94 feet, or 6 feet above its 88-foot flood stage, on Saturday evening. It is expected to then fall below flood stage Thursday.
At 93.8 feet, water affects Cedar City, covers the road at 216 East Lake St. and is on the north edge of the road at 2125 Lone Tree Road, according to the NWS.
Severe thunderstorms were still possible Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, with locally heavy rainfall a threat.
Here are other local, updated flood warnings, which were upgraded Thursday:
-- The Cedar River from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls city limits to Spring Creek near La Porte City is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 17 feet, or 4 feet above its 13-foot flood stage, on Sunday morning before falling below flood stage Tuesday. At that depth, storm sewers along the Cedar River are closed.
-- The Cedar River at Charles City is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 14.1 feet, or 2.1 feet above its 12-foot flood stage, on Friday.
-- The Shell Rock River from Flood Creek near Clarksville to the Cedar River is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 15 feet, or 1.5 feet above its 13.5-foot flood stage, on Saturday morning before falling below flood stage Monday. At 14 feet, flooding occurs primarily in residential yards in Shell Rock.
-- The Turkey River at Spillville is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 10.9 feet, or 1.9 feet above its 9-foot flood stage, on Thursday evening.
-- The Turkey River at Elkader is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 15.8 feet, or 3.8 feet above its 12-foot flood stage, on Friday evening.
-- The Turkey River at Garber is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 19.9 feet, or 2.9 feet above its 17-foot flood stage, on Friday.
-- The Upper Iowa River at Dorchester near Highway 76 is forecast for minor flooding. It's forecast to reach 15 feet, or 1 foot above its 14-foot flood stage, on Friday morning.
