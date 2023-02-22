WATERLOO — Rebecca McCarty has earned some serious acting brass – enough that she may need to add a shelf to her bookcase.

The local theater veteran won five best actress awards from independent film contests in the U.S. and Europe for her role as a strip club owner in a new comedy.

The indie movie, “Flirts,” was shot on location at Flirts Gentlemen’s Club in Waterloo, directed by award-winning Waterloo-based filmmaker Don Tjernagel.

“I got the call, ‘Hey, we want to have an awards party and present you with something.’ I was blown away, and it was super fun that the team earned awards and some of the awards came with brass – trophies. When I got mine, they did a photo where I’m holding up a trophy in each hand and a third hand is reaching around me, holding another trophy,” said McCarty, laughing.

McCarty won best actress awards from Chicago Cinema Awards, Artist Choice Awards, Sweden Film Awards, Art Film Awards and Actors Awards from Los Angeles. The movie also won best comedy honors presented by Chicago Cinema, Artist Choice, New York International Film, Europe Film, Italy’s 8 and Half Film Awards and Art Film festivals.

Tjernagel received a nod as best director from the Artist Choice festival. Screenplay and editing was recognized by the World Indie Film festival and the movie earned honorable mentions from New York Movie and 8 and Half Film festivals. The ensemble cast was nominated for an award in the Hollywood Film Competition.

“I didn’t realize this one would be so well-received,” Tjernagel confessed. He’s won a slew of awards for earlier films, but nothing on this scale.

He has produced and directed several R-rated feature comedies made in the Cedar Valley, including “Bros.,” “On the Rocks” and “Last Call.” He also made a horror flick, “Red,” and the romantic comedy, “Love Struck Sick.” Tjernagel signed an agreement with the West Hollywood distribution company Adler & Associates for the films.

“Flirts” is the story of Rebecca “Becca” Romero (McCarty), a young woman who is trying to make a go of the strip club she inherited from her grandfather. When a scandal occurs at the club, local politicians are determined to close down the business for good.

“I feel like the character of Becca is optimistic because she wants to keep her grandfather’s legacy alive. The reality is, these types of establishment get backlash from communities, so that’s stressful, and she’s concerned about the people who work there,,” said McCarty.

Tjernagel wore the script as well as directing.

“You could say the script was reverse-engineered. I had the story and looked around for a place to film. We filmed during the day when Flirts was closed, a day here, a day there,” he said.

He hired the club’s professional dancers for the dance scenes. The film is rated R for nudity and language; there is no violence and no sex scenes.

Tjernagel loves making movies in the Cedar Valley, particularly Waterloo. “I think it’s the perfect setting. It looks great in drone shots, you can find backgrounds and locations for just about any decade,” said the Waterloo native.

“I truly believe in this town and its people. I absolutely love it here, and think it is a wonderful place to produce films. I believe the actresses, actors, producers, technical crew and cinematographers we have right here are every bit as talented, and look as good as what you would see in major Hollywood films.”

McCarty, a theater and performance graduate from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, is a familiar face to audiences at Waterloo and Cedar Falls community theaters. In her day job, she is director of development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

She also volunteers her time dressing up as superhero characters and touring for Heroes for Hope, an organization that promotes childhood literacy. The Maquoketa native also was recognized in 2022 for Courier 20 Under 40 honors.

McCarty appreciated the “Flirts” shooting schedule.

“I was usually on set about once a week, and Don left room for improvisation or for coming up with a better idea for the character. It was a relatable role for me because I’d been a retail manager for 16 years.”

McCarty has been cast as the lead in Tjernagel’s first PG-rated film, “Huskies.” She plays a junior high school basketball coach involved in a grudge match with a private school’s team.

“It’s a wholesome movie, a drama with comedic elements. There are a lot of kid actors in the movie and Rebecca is endearing in the role. Originally it was written for a male and I switched it for Rebecca,” Tjernagel said.

The final scene will be filmed at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex. A film premiere is planned for Nov. 3 at Marcus Crossroads Cinema.

“Flirts” can be viewed for free on TUBI.

