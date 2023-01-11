Flights impacted at Waterloo Regional Airport on Wednesday after nationwide system outage

WATERLOO — Two flights were delayed while two were cancelled Wednesday at the Waterloo Regional Airport, Director Keith Kaspari said, “most likely” due to an outage involving a computer system known as the Notice to Air Missions System, or NOTAM.

The issue affected air travel across the nation.

One flight coming into Waterloo from Chicago was scheduled to arrive with three passengers at 10:08 a.m. and then leave with another 34 passengers to Chicago at 10:55 a.m. Instead, it came in at about 12:15 p.m. and departed soon after with the second group of travelers.

Among them possibly was the University of Northern Iowa dance team with a final destination of Orlando, said airport officials.

Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines Group, was the carrier. An afternoon flight scheduled from Chicago to Waterloo was cancelled, and vice versa, with 28 passengers between the two parties.

The airport provides twice-daily service to Chicago with departure and arrival times varying throughout the year.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted an order to ground all flights across the United States shortly before 8 a.m. after the system broke down late Tuesday.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing.

“We’re no different than any other airport,” said Kaspari. “It’s unfortunate it happened after the snafu around the Christmas holiday.”

“I’m very confident the FAA will get everything back to normal” despite these types of instances sometimes leading to a “snowball” effect, he added. He was hopeful everything would be back on track beginning Thursday and confident those impacted would be accommodated appropriately.

It may have even been the first time the FAA grounded all U.S. flights since the tragedy on Sept. 11, 2001, said Kaspari.

“Today was an adventure,” said Sarah Amonett of Marion, Indiana, while arriving in Waterloo through the terminal. “I haven’t flown in 14 years and what a day it was to fly.”

She flew into Waterloo to visit her boyfriend who was working in the area. She was followed by Linda Jeske of Sumner. Both faced additional challenges associated with flying but Jeske said the experience wasn't all bad. She spent more time with her family as a result and engaged with “helpful and courteous staff” along the way.

The White House initially said that there was no evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage that ruined travel plans for millions of passengers.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday morning that he's directed the Department of Transportation to investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

