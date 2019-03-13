Try 3 months for $3
Fletcher flood gates

The Fletcher Avenue flood gates in Waterloo are closed due to rising water and possible ice jams at Black Hawk Creek.

 JEFF REINITZ / Courier Staff Writer

WATERLOO --  Due to rising water in Black Hawk Creek and possible ice jams, the Fletcher Avenue flood gates are closed.

The gates will re-open as soon as the flood waters recede and safe travel can once again be guaranteed. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

