Flat, fast courses ready for Fool's 5K and 10K races April 2 at George Wyth State Park

It’s as flat as a pancake.

That may not be the best way to describe the popular Fool’s 5K course at George Wyth State Park, but it’s definitely true. And that’s just the way runners like it.

“It’s very flat and very fast, so runners can turn in a quick time early in the season,” said Alex O’Connell, race organizer with Fast Track Racing.

This year’s third annual 5K is April 2, and a 10K has been added to the event. Both races start at 8 a.m.

More than 200 runners have already registered for the events.

“Fool’s is one of the first races of the racing season, and the first one when the weather is decent enough to get out and run. People are ready to get out and start running, and it’s a great kick-start to the rest of the season because you can run a fast time,” O’Connell said.

“Running at George Wyth is great. It’s nice to get out in nature and have a road race in the middle of it. If it’s raining or wet, you don’t have to worry about running through mud, and you don’t have to worry about traffic. The George Wyth Park DNR does a great job so it runs seamlessly. And there’s the scenery, too.”

The 5K race is an out-and-back, ultra-flat USATF certified course. Runners will have full use of the road. The 10K course follows the 5K route for two miles before a separate out-and-back along a bike trail in the park.

Fast Track Racing was established in 2019 by O’Connell and Paul Rea to provide runners with unique racing experiences in the Cedar Valley. “When Dave Lipinski retired and moved to Colorado, Paul and I got to talking about the void it left. There weren’t any races in the Cedar Valley anymore. We decided to fill the gap,” O’Connell explained. Lipinski was organizer of the annual Park to Park half-marathon.

The 10K race was added to the Fool’s race because “there are not a lot of options for longer distance runners. Some 5Ks don’t have the option to bump up to a longer distance, but we’re able to do that at George Wyth State Park. And the course is just as flat,” O’Connell said.

There will be an aid station for the 10K and race amenities, including food and beverages, following the race. Spectators will be able to purchase items, as well.

The first-ever Fool’s 5K took place two years ago as a virtual event because of COVID. Last year, it was a live event. O’Connell expects even more pent-up enthusiasm for a live event this spring.

Top three finishers in each age category will receive medals. Top winners overall will receive gift cards. The Runner’s Flat in Cedar Falls is sponsor.

Races are open to all ages and experience levels. Registration for the 5K is $35 for adults; 10K is $43. Discounted registration is available for runners 17 and under and college students. Register online at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/64375, on Fast Track Racing’s Facebook page, or on Instagram. Runners registered by Monday are guaranteed a race T-shirt. Any extras will be available on race morning for runners.

Fast Track Racing also will offer the Fast Track Trail Race on July 23, a new seven-mile race covering all types of terrain and vertical challenges, starting at Lookout Park in Cedar Falls and using N.A.T.E., Sherwood Forest, Houli Hoop, Bullfrog, Hartman and Cedar Ridge single-track trails.

On Sept. 10, the fourth annual Scott Sterrett Memorial Race is planned in Cedar Falls, with 5 and 10K races and a half-marathon. Last year more than 300 runners participated.

