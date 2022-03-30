Flash fiction writer Kathy Fish at Final Thursday Reading Series

CEDAR FALL -- The next Final Thursday Reading Series features flash fiction writer Kathy Fish on Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The event begins at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are can share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Fish’s featured reading begins at 7:30 p.m.

Fish is the author of several collections, including "Together We Can Bury It and Wild Life: Collected Works 2003-2018." A UNI alumna and Waterloo native, Fish’s work has appeared in the annual volumes "The Best Small Fictions" and "The Best American Non-required Reading." She also edits the free newsletter, The Art of Flash Fiction and teaches in the MFA program at Regis University.

The feature reading will also be broadcast live on Zoom. Go to finalthursdaypress.com for a Zoom link and to read an interview with Kathy Fish.

