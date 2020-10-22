Five Cedar Valley organizations receive apprenticeship grants

DES MOINES — Apprenticeship expansion grants were awarded this week to five Cedar Valley organizations from a state coronavirus relief fund.
Grants include $250,000 for Hawkeye Community College and $199,983 for UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, both in Waterloo. In Cedar Falls, grant winners were Western Home Services, $243,150; Martin Health Center, $243,390; and Rosemont Companies, $47,250.
The grants are intended to increase the number of registered apprenticeship training programs in the state of Iowa. Funds can be used for the purchase of equipment, tools, simulators, related training instruction materials, updated curriculum or other items needed to start or expand programs.
Local awardees were among 70 across the state receiving $6.63 million, according to a news release. The funds will support Future Ready Iowa’s goal of having 70% of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025. Currently, that number is at 60%.
Among the local grant winners:
- Hawkeye will create a new industrial maintenance registered apprenticeship program and expand several existing ones. Training will be offered in a classroom setting, online or as a hybrid. Tyson Foods, Iowa Laser, and John Deere are the primary partners in the program.
- Allen Hospital will enhance and evolve its existing nurse residency program into a formal registered apprenticeship with the U.S. Department of Labor.
- Western Homes will develop a home health director apprenticeship program to address a critical workforce need in the area.
- Martin Health Center will create a new home health aide, geriatric specialty apprenticeship program. It will focus on those in the area who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are seeking to begin a new career in health care.
- Rosemont will begin a new apprenticeship program in construction.
- State officials also announced that a new coronavirus relief earn and learn grant is open for applications of up to $250,000 from nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary institutions and unions. The purpose of the grant is to fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials. The projects must serve Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic. Applications are due no later than Monday and funds must be expended by Dec. 31.
All applications must be submitted online through IowaGrants.gov. For more information, visit futurereadyiowa.gov/earn-learn-grants.
