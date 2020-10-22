Five Cedar Valley organizations receive apprenticeship grants

DES MOINES — Apprenticeship expansion grants were awarded this week to five Cedar Valley organizations from a state coronavirus relief fund.

Grants include $250,000 for Hawkeye Community College and $199,983 for UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, both in Waterloo. In Cedar Falls, grant winners were Western Home Services, $243,150; Martin Health Center, $243,390; and Rosemont Companies, $47,250.

The grants are intended to increase the number of registered apprenticeship training programs in the state of Iowa. Funds can be used for the purchase of equipment, tools, simulators, related training instruction materials, updated curriculum or other items needed to start or expand programs.

Local awardees were among 70 across the state receiving $6.63 million, according to a news release. The funds will support Future Ready Iowa’s goal of having 70% of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025. Currently, that number is at 60%.

Among the local grant winners: