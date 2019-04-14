CEDAR FALLS — With the water full of trout, plenty of people braved Saturday’s cool spring weather for some fishing at North Prairie Lake.
The 16th annual trout stocking family and kids day drew at least 250 people, according to Terry Blank of the Cedar Valley Walleye Club. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources stocks the lake and the club hosts the event, which encourages parents and other adults to bring children fishing.
The event has grown since the club began hosting it in 2004. “This started out with 25 kids, now we’re up to 250-300 kids,” said Blank.
“When the kids come, everything’s free,” he added.
Children were given a ticket that they could turn in after catching a fish for a free rod and reel donated by a club member. Hy-Vee provided lunch to hungry anglers at no cost and Scheels gave a free tackle box to the first 50 children to arrive at the event. Kids were also given fishing line, trout hooks and bait donated by Berkley, a fishing tackle company.
“They donated a lot of stuff to the kids, that’s awesome,” said Jason Conkling of Waterloo, who was there with Angie Jorgeson and her three grandchildren, ages 9, 6 and 5. After a couple hours of fishing, the kids also walked away with what they’d pulled out of the lake — eight rainbow and brook trout.
“The little guys have all had a good day,” said Conkling.
“My little brother caught the first one. I caught the second one,” said 9-year-old Brayden Eyestone of Denver. “It was fun.”
By the end of the day, he and his 6-year-old sister, Collins, had each caught three fish. Their 5-year-old brother, Kyler, caught two fish. At least one of them was ready to call it quits, though.
“It’s too cold, my hands are too cold,” said Collins, as temperatures hovered in the 40s.
Jorgeson, of Washburn, said she didn’t hear much whining about the chilly weather while the children were busy casting their lines. “They actually didn’t complain,” she noted.
Tom Vollenwaider and his grandson, 11-year-old Kellan Ross, weren’t having as much luck.
“We haven’t caught a thing, but it’s a good time,” said the Waterloo man. “Could be warmer.”
However, he wasn’t complaining, either. “You live here in Iowa, you’d better like it or move,” said Vollenwaider.
He and his grandson are regular fishing partners and this wasn’t their first spring outing. Just a week earlier they were catching fish at the Big Springs Trout Hatchery on the Turkey River near Elkader.
On Saturday, Ross was casting and reeling in his line but only catching a little plant debris. He had hope, though.
“There’s one right out there,” Ross said of the trout he wanted to land. “I saw it jump.”
