Fishie the Cedar River rescue kitten is being socialized and has been adopted

WATERLOO – The stray kitten fished out of the Cedar River just over a week ago is recovering from her swim with the fishes at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. The 9- to 10-week-old feral kitten was rescued July 26 by Waterloo firefighters.
Fishie, as she’s been named, is being cared for and fostered by Amber Lang, CBHS’s medical technician supervisor. In another week or so, the kitten will be playing in her forever home.
“The adoption papers have already been approved. We’re happy she has a home lined up and someone who will love her and is willing to work with her and get her socialized and used to human contact,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.
When Fishie arrived at the shelter, she was traumatized and in shock. “She wanted to snuggle and be warm, but once she dried off and warmed up, she’s proven to be quite a feral character. It’s obvious she has never been handled or had human contact,” said Lang.
Lang took Fishie home to care for her and help socialize the kitten. “I’ve integrated her in with my very social kittens, and she’s learning to play with toys. She is slowly getting more social and likes playing and rolling around with the other kittens and playing with toy mice and jingle balls. She likes toys and her food bowl.”
The gray-and-white kitten is still nervous about human contact and being picked up, but she is improving daily. Initially Lang had to catch her in a towel and roll her up like a burrito so she couldn’t claw or bite. Lang still uses a towel to pick her up, but Fishie soon “settles down and will let me handle her and hold her.
“She isn’t scared, scratching and running away. Her personality is slowly starting to come out.”
Life on the streets is hard for feral kittens, said Gardner, and filled with danger. Fishie’s tale began when a woman spotted the stray kitten on the Mullan Avenue Bridge and stopped to remove her from traffic. The fearful kitten bit the woman and scurried away into a drainage hole and plunged into the river, according to an earlier Courier article.
As the current pulled the frightened kitten downstream, crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue launched an inflatable rapid deployment boat and paddled to the tiny feline, who was in danger of drowning as she struggled in the water. The rescuers pulled her aboard the boat before the kitten reached the dam. On shore, the kitten was taken to Cedar Bend Humane Society by Animal Control officials.
CBHS has its trap-neuter-release program for adult feral cats. Free-roaming cats are humanely trapped, sterilized, vaccinated and ear-tipped – a small notch in the left ear that is the universal mark of a sterilized, free-roaming cat. Socialized cats are adopted into homes, but truly feral or non-socialized cats are returned to their original territory.
“They’re hard to handle because they are so fearful of human contact. We have a better chance to domesticate and socialize a feral kitten, especially if they are younger, and they have a better chance of adoption.”
Fishie is being treated with antibiotics for possible pneumonia or upper respiratory infection. “She was wheezing when she came into our care, and we have no way of knowing if it’s something she had before she went into the water, or is a result of having been in the water. It’s not uncommon for kittens off the streets to have upper respiratory infections,” Gardner said.
It won’t be long before Fishie is headed to her new home. Lang is thrilled.
“With another week of working with Fishie, hopefully she won’t be so scared of being picked up and held. It’s such a positive, such a big relief that she will be going into someone’s home who is willing to keep working with Fishie, so she doesn’t go backwards with her development,” Lang added.