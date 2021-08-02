Fishie the Cedar River rescue kitten is being socialized and has been adopted

WATERLOO – The stray kitten fished out of the Cedar River just over a week ago is recovering from her swim with the fishes at the Cedar Bend Humane Society. The 9- to 10-week-old feral kitten was rescued July 26 by Waterloo firefighters.

Fishie, as she’s been named, is being cared for and fostered by Amber Lang, CBHS’s medical technician supervisor. In another week or so, the kitten will be playing in her forever home.

“The adoption papers have already been approved. We’re happy she has a home lined up and someone who will love her and is willing to work with her and get her socialized and used to human contact,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director.

When Fishie arrived at the shelter, she was traumatized and in shock. “She wanted to snuggle and be warm, but once she dried off and warmed up, she’s proven to be quite a feral character. It’s obvious she has never been handled or had human contact,” said Lang.

Lang took Fishie home to care for her and help socialize the kitten. “I’ve integrated her in with my very social kittens, and she’s learning to play with toys. She is slowly getting more social and likes playing and rolling around with the other kittens and playing with toy mice and jingle balls. She likes toys and her food bowl.”