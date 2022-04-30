Fishermen save man inside car floating on Cedar River near Waterloo's Sherwood Park

WATERLOO – A Friday night fishing excursion turned out to be yet another example of an “adventure on the Cedar River” for two best friends after they possibly saved the life of a man who was floating on the waterway inside a car.

Bryan Olson and Rodney Barnes of Cedar Falls almost didn’t venture out from the Sherwood Park boat ramp to catfish because of the weather.

But they ended up going out anyway and coming across the taillights of a floating, four-door vehicle with a man inside.

They made their way to the middle of the river, where they found the water was up to the man’s ankles, and “he still had his seatbelt on,” they said.

Olson and Barnes managed to pull him out through the car window, which was already open when they arrived, and get him onto their fishing boat.

About 15 minutes after the rescue, the car was almost completely submerged in the river. The friends feared he could have gotten hypothermia, or even died if the vehicle had reached the Sans Souci Island wing dam because of its turbulence and suction.

“He was going to die,” said Olson without hesitation.

Process begins for Bremer County property value reappraisal The new property values, along with the municipal-set levy and the state-set rollbacks, impact how much an owner pays in city, school and county property taxes.

They called 911 at about 9:20 p.m. Olson and Barnes had already brought the man ashore by the time first responders arrived on scene. Not shaken up at all, the buddies continued to fish later into the evening.

It was a “weird” situation, said Waterloo Fire Rescue Captain Kevin Lee. “The man was very lucky they were there.”

The fishermen described the man as “discombobulated” when they found him.

He supposedly drove the car down the park’s boat ramp for an unknown reason, and couldn’t stop it before the water's edge.

It’s not the first adventure for Olson and Barnes. The said they found a dead body when they were out on the water in Des Moines. And they helped a boat escape a log jam in a similar spot along the Cedar River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.