Fishermen rescued after boat flips in rural Traer pond
TRAER – Authorities rescued two fishermen whose boat capsized.

Two fishermen were on a rural pond in the 2000 block of Ridge Road outside Traer around 5 p.m. Sunday when their boat overturned, and they clung to the overturned vessel in frigid waters.

Residents in a second boat attempted a rescue, but their own boat then also flipped, according to the Tama County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Travis Foster arrived a short time later and swam out to the boats and dragged one of the victims ashore and helped pull one of the boats back to land, according to the sheriff’s office.

He and a resident then boarded the boat and returned to the water to rescue a second man.

Both men were taken to the hospital and survived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews with Traer Fire and Traer Ambulance were also involved in the rescue.

