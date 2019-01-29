WATERLOO – An aquarium is being credited with extinguishing a house fire in Waterloo.
The resident at 1102 Bauch St. was at work when an electrical fire apparently broke out in the area underneath his fish tank sometime Monday, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Heat from the fire broke the tank, which then spilled onto the flames, putting the fire out, Petersen said.
When the resident returned home at about 4:30 p.m., he discovered the damage.
Petersen said that even though the fire didn’t spread, the room where it started took heavy smoke and heat damage. The fish didn’t survive.
