Fish fry set for Friday at Gilbertville American Legion

  • Updated
GILBERTVILLE -- A fish fry will be served Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville. 

Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children ages 6 to 9; and kids under 6 are free.  

The public may attend. 

