Fish fry set for Friday at Gilbertville American Legion

GILBERTVILLE -- A fish fry will be served Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 714 in Gilbertville.
Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children ages 6 to 9; and kids under 6 are free.
Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association projects
Dome Clock 1
Dome Clock 3
Dome Clock 4
Dome Clock 6
Dome Clock 5
Dome Clock 2
Dome Clock 8
Dome Clock 10
Dome Clock 7
Dome Clock 11
Dome Clock 9
081319kw-woodworkers-02
081319kw-woodworkers-01
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-3
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-1
102914mp-Cedar-Valley-Woodworking-Club-2
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.