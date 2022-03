NEW HARTFORD -- The New Hartford American Legion Post will host a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 18 at the New Hartford Community Building, 301 Broadway.

Cost is $10 per person. The next fish fry is April 8 from 4 to 7 p.m.

For more information, call John at 319-239-0515 or Jason at 319-429-6582.

