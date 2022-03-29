REINBECK -- The Knights of Columbus of Holy Family Parish (Dike-Grundy Center-Hudson-Parkersburg-Reinbeck) will hold a fish fry from from 5 to 7 p.m. April 8 at St. Gabriel Church (located at the corner of T-55 and D-35, rural Reinbeck).
Fish fry planned at Reinbeck April 8
