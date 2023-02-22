FILE - Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, April 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
FILE - Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
FILE - Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)
Ukrainian refugee hangs up the towel at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Maryna Ptashnyk, a Ukrainian refugee, reacts during an interview with The Associated Press at a flat in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Ptashnyk a woman from the Carpathian mountains now lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment as her husband serves in a Ukrainian artillery unit. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, gestures as she talks inside a distribution center at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy deserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city's growing Jewish community. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, shows a picture of her daughter during an interview with The Associated Press at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Ukrainian children attend classes at the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation educational facility in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Ukrainian refugees rest at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A young Ukrainian girl reflects in a window as she plays at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A woman from Ukraine poses for a picture at counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A woman from Kherson, center, who insisted on anonymity speaks to AP correspondent Vanessa Gera, right, and a translator during an interview with The Associated Press at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
FILE - Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
FILE - A girl catches snowflakes on her tongue as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station in Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine’s border into neighboring countries. It is the largest movement of refugees in Europe since World War II, with estimates at 8 million. Unlike refugees from recent conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, the Ukrainians were largely met with sympathy and help. Yet while theses refugees have found safety, many haven't found peace.
1 of 16
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Markus Schreiber
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Refugees wait in a line after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, April 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)
Sergei Grits
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Displaced Ukrainians onboard a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
Bernat Armangue
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Refugees fleeing conflict in neighboring Ukraine arrive to in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Petr David Josek
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44 holds a Ukrainian flag and directs hundreds of refugees after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu, File)
Visar Kryeziu
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Ukrainian refugee hangs up the towel at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Maryna Ptashnyk, a Ukrainian refugee, reacts during an interview with The Associated Press at a flat in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Ptashnyk a woman from the Carpathian mountains now lives alone with their 3-year-old daughter, Polina, in a small suburban Warsaw apartment as her husband serves in a Ukrainian artillery unit. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, gestures as she talks inside a distribution center at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Last January, Anastasia Lasna was planning to open her own bakery in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after finding success with providing other businesses with her vegan foods and healthy deserts. Today she is running a food pantry of the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, which has helped some 200,000 Ukrainian refugees, and integrating herself into the southern Polish city's growing Jewish community. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Anastasia Lasna, a Ukrainian refugee from Mykolaiv, shows a picture of her daughter during an interview with The Associated Press at the Jewish Community Center in Krakow, Poland, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Ukrainian children attend classes at the Polish Center for International Aid Foundation educational facility in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
Ukrainian refugees rest at a refugee center in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War Refugees
A young Ukrainian girl reflects in a window as she plays at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
A woman from Ukraine poses for a picture at counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
A woman from Kherson, center, who insisted on anonymity speaks to AP correspondent Vanessa Gera, right, and a translator during an interview with The Associated Press at a counselling center run in sponsorship with UNICEF to support refugees in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. At the Warsaw center, psychologists describe treating crying children, teenagers separated from everything they know, mothers unknowingly transferring trauma to their kids. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
Michal Dyjuk
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Feb. 27, 2022. Nearly a year has passed since the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion sent millions of people fleeing across Ukraine's border into neighboring Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Moldova and Romania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
Czarek Sokolowski
Russia Ukraine War Refugees
FILE - A girl catches snowflakes on her tongue as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station in Ukraine, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)