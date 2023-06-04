CEDAR FALLS – The Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship after the fund was established in May 2022 with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

The need-based scholarship is for graduating seniors from high schools located in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy and Tama counties. Recipients must plan to attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in the College of Business with a preference for those focusing on Finance.

“Scholarships helped me significantly to get started in my professional life, and I want others to have the opportunity for the same,” Zach Fischels said.

Fischels graduated from Independence High School in 2016. He went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business and graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance with an emphasis in personal wealth management. At UNI he met his wife, Janelle Fischels, formerly Saucer, who grew up in Marion. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and earned her nursing degree from Allen College in 2020 and works as a nurse at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Financial gifts of cash/check and stock are accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks to the endowment fund should be made payable to the Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/fischelsscholarship. Gifts to the endowment fund are eligible to receive a 25% state tax credit through the Endow Iowa program. Learn more about the program at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.

Questions about giving to the fund may be directed to Laurie Everhardt, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1352 or leverhardt@cfneia.org. More information about CFNEIA can be found at www.cfneia.org.

