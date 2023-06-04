COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS – The Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship after the fund was established in May 2022 with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.
The need-based scholarship is for graduating seniors from high schools located in Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy and Tama counties. Recipients must plan to attend the University of Northern Iowa to pursue a degree in the College of Business with a preference for those focusing on Finance.
“Scholarships helped me significantly to get started in my professional life, and I want others to have the opportunity for the same,” Zach Fischels said.
Fischels graduated from Independence High School in 2016. He went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa’s College of Business and graduated in 2019 with a degree in finance with an emphasis in personal wealth management. At UNI he met his wife, Janelle Fischels, formerly Saucer, who grew up in Marion. She attended the University of Northern Iowa and earned her nursing degree from Allen College in 2020 and works as a nurse at Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Financial gifts of cash/check and stock are accepted through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks to the endowment fund should be made payable to the Zach and Janelle Fischels Scholarship Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at
fund.cfneia.org/fischelsscholarship. Gifts to the endowment fund are eligible to receive a 25% state tax credit through the Endow Iowa program. Learn more about the program at www.cfneia.org/endowiowa.
Questions about giving to the fund may be directed to Laurie Everhardt, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at (319) 243-1352 or
leverhardt@cfneia.org. More information about CFNEIA can be found at www.cfneia.org.
Cooking steak on a grill gives it a delicious crust and smoky flavor, but not all of us have a grill, or a backyard to do it in. So what are we supposed to do? Fortunately, we can achieve similar results in the kitchen.
Photos: Memorial Day commemorations across the US
Krista Meinert touches the headstone of her son U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jacob Alexander Meinert as she visits his grave in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
President Joe Biden speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden stands with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as the national anthem is played at the Memorial Amphitheater of Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Members of the Hinsdale, N.H. Firefighters salute during a small memorial service as part of the annual Hinsdale Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Kristopher Radder /The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Kristopher Radder
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jason Bowers, of Fairfax, Va., talks with his daughter Georgia, 7, as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
U.S. flags stand at grave sites during a Memorial Day service held at the Veterans' Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, Mich., on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
Kathy Jillson, of Berrien Springs, Mich., walks among graves following a Memorial Day service held at the Veterans' Memorial Cross at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Harbor, Mich., on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP)
Don Campbell
Vadim Gunyan, of Washington, visits the grave of U.S. Army Sgt. John D. Linde, who he served with, in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
A large American flag is displayed during the Star-Spangled Banner before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
Members of a Conneaut Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 150 provide a salute during a Conneaut Memorial Day ceremony at City Cemetery in Conneaut, Ohio, on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Warren Dillaway
Members of the Geneva High School band march in the Geneva Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Geneva, Ohio. (Warren Dillaway/The Star-Beacon via AP)
Warren Dillaway
American Legion Color Guard prepare to raise the U.S. flag to half-staff in tribute to the fallen men and women of the U.S. armed forces in Brownsville, Texas, during the 24th Annual Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Miguel Roberts
People pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the U.S. armed forces in Brownsville, Texas during the 24th Annual Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Miguel Roberts
People pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the U.S. armed forces in Brownsville, Texas during the 24th Annual Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Miguel Roberts
People pay tribute at Veterans Park to the fallen men and women of the U.S. armed forces in Brownsville, Texas during the 24th Annual Memorial Day Silent March on Monday, May 29, 2023. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)
Miguel Roberts
Melody Turiello lays her head against the headstone of her mother, Army veteran Debra Turner during a Memorial Day visit at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Carmen Williams visits the grave of her father, Air Force veteran Oscar Williams, on Memorial Day at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
Gary Black visits the grave of his brother, Air Force veteran Owen Black who passed away on May 29, 2017, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Calif, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli
The colors are raised and then lowered to half-staff by members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. at the start of La Porte's Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday, May 29, 2023, in La Porte, Ind. Flags were directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon. (Amanda Haverstick/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP)
Amanda Haverstick
Miniature flags are seen placed by graves at the San Francisco National Cemetery during a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Santiago Mejia
The 63D Readiness Division in a rifle salute during a Memorial Day ceremony at the San Francisco National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Santiago Mejia
The 63D Readiness Division rehearse their rifle salute at the San Francisco National Cemetery ahead of a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Santiago Mejia
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.