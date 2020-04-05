First Street's next phase of construction starts Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — The next phase of construction will start Monday on West First Street/Iowa Highway 57 between Walnut and Catherine streets.

Peterson Contractors Inc. will remove the southern half of pavement on the stretch of road for underground utility related work in the Department of Transportation project.

A full closure of the southern lanes will be required. East- and west-bound head-to-head traffic will be maintained throughout construction. The lane closure for this phase will be in effect for approximately two months, depending on the weather.

During the closure, alternate garbage pick-up points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts within the closure area. Yard waste collection carts can be placed curbside at the same location as the garbage collection carts for Monday pickup.

If you have any questions or concerns during the course of construction, please contact engineer Ron Loecher of the Iowa DOT at (641) 394-3161 or Ron.Loecher@iowadot.us.

