First Street closure set in Cedar Falls Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The intersection of North College Street and West First Street will be closed Monday as the first phase of 2020 construction begins on a stretch of Iowa Highway 57.

In order for the contractor to begin work, a full closure of the intersection is required. Additional lane closures will be placed for private and public utility-related work on the south side of First Street between Walnut and Ellen streets. East- and west-bound traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

The road closure for this phase will be in effect for two weeks, depending on the weather. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street. Officials are asking people to stay away from the construction area, preferably behind the sidewalk on the property side.

After completion of work on the College Street intersection, starting as soon as March 30, the contractor will begin the second phase of 2020 construction. During that phase, the southern half of pavement on First Street will be removed between Walnut and Ellen streets for underground utility-related work.

In order for the contractor to begin the second phase, lane closures will be required as work moves toward the west. East- and west-bound traffic will be maintained throughout construction.

Any questions or concerns during the course of construction should be directed to Iowa Department of Transportation engineer Ron Loecher at (641) 394-3161 or Ron.Loecher@iowadot.us.

