First 'Smokin’ in the Grass' backyard BBQ contest to be held at the arboretum

WATERLOO — Teams from across Iowa will go head-to-head at the first Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens Backyard Barbeque Contest on Saturday.

Children’s activities, live music, yard games, a show & shine and more will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the arboretum grounds. Vendors will be selling food starting at noon and a beer trailer on site will open at 2 p.m. The children’s activities and the show & shine will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

The contest will happen from 1 to 2 p.m. More than $2,000 will be awarded to the winners.

Zoot & Newt will perform country and folk music from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Mike Price & the Majestic Moon Band will perform blues and rock from 6 to 9 p.m. A detailed list of activities and their start times can be found on the arboretum’s website at cedarvalleyarboretum.org/Arboretum-BBQ-Contest.

The cook-off, part of the “Smokin’ in the Grass” Backyard Barbeque event, is sanctioned by the Iowa Barbeque Society and encourages BBQ lovers to try their hand at making the best pork ribs or chicken. Team registration is still available for those interested in trying to smoke out the competition and can be found on the arboretum’s website as well.

With public admission to the gardens beginning at 10 a.m., attendees will have time to chat with the teams and enjoy the gardens before the contest and other activities get started. Handicapped parking will be available on the arboretum’s grounds with public parking available at Hawkeye Community College. Trams will be provided to get visitors to the arboretum from Hawkeye. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-17. Children ages 4 and under are free, as are arboretum members.

Hawkeye Community College is located at 1501 E. Orange Road. Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens is adjacent to the college at 1927 E. Orange Road. For more information about the event or team registration, contact Cindy Wells, event chair, at (319) 404-7308 or at cjwsews@mchsi.com.