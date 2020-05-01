First Responders Fund established by Waterloo Community Foundation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Community Foundation announces the establishment of the First Responders Fund that will assist local police, fire and health care workers help our community during the COVID-19 crisis.

From now through May31, the Foundation will match all donations up to $5,000 to help keep our community and families safe. One hundred percent of all donations will go directly to local first responder organizations (no administrative fees will be withheld).

Foundation President Wilfred Johnson said, “We want to join in supporting our amazing first responders, as they work day and night to keep us safe during this Coronavirus pandemic. The entire community is invited to participate. Whether it is $5 or $500 — every little bit helps.”

Gifts can be made securely at www.wloocommunityfoundation.org/

or www.facebook.com/waterloocommunityfoundation/. Donations may also be mailed to the Waterloo Community Foundation: PO Box 1253, Waterloo, IA 50704, with a “First Responders Fund” notation.

Last month, the Waterloo Community Foundation contributed $10,000 to the Black Hawk County Disaster Fund, a community-wide effort that supports organizations coordinating pandemic response efforts, including the Black Hawk County Community Organizations Active in Disaster.

