First part of Iowa African American Heritage Trail to be unveiled in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The story of Black Iowans isn’t found in most Iowa museums, says Chuck Pearson.
A 1984 Waterloo East High graduate, Pearson learned history as most Americans do — as the history of white people, largely Northern European immigrants, who came to Iowa and shaped it into the state it is today.
But buried in catacombs in Pella, in dusty boxes in Knoxville, in the archives of the Buchanan County Conservation Board and in the housing records of Waverly are the hidden stories of former slaves, Tuskegee airmen and Black farmers who came to Iowa and contributed to the state in meaningful ways of their own.
For the past five years, Pearson, who lives in Waterloo as well as Las Vegas, has been combing those catacombs and dusting off those boxes in an attempt to bring those stories to light and keep them there, via historical markers and tourist attractions in the Cedar Valley and across the state.
“Iowa has always presented itself as a place of agriculture, Iowa Hawkeye football, stuff like that,” Pearson said. “Why don’t we tell people we were the first free state west of the Mississippi River?”
So Pearson, through his company Pearson Consulting, is spearheading the Iowa African American Heritage Trail program. It will begin in the Cedar Valley, and Pearson will host an event Sept. 5 at the African American Museum and Cultural Center campus, at 1320 E. Fourth St., kicking off that endeavor.
“My idea was to come up with a vision to get tourists to come to Northeast Iowa to get the Black experience,” he said.
He was hired by the museum’s director in 2015 to find historical context for properties in order to get tax grants and potentially save them from the wrecking ball.
He started with properties in historic Black neighborhoods along U.S. Highway 63 in Waterloo. But as his research expanded, he found more resources to draw from in neighboring Cedar Falls.
“The biggest problem in Waterloo was they didn’t have a historical society,” Pearson said.
Cedar Falls did, and that society, the historic preservation committee and the planning and zoning commission all agreed to collaborate on Pearson’s project.
Through that, Pearson learned of the Cedar Falls Train Depot’s role in the Underground Railroad, and of the first documented Black resident in Black Hawk County living on the site of what is now Overman Park. Since many of the properties in question are already tourist attractions, Pearson just has to install markers, which he said the University of Northern Iowa women’s rugby team was helping finance.
“For the city of Cedar Falls to really give me a door to showcase their African-American resources, I think, is a testament for where this can go for the whole state,” he said.
He said his biggest hurdle is convincing older white Iowans that their stories and documents of that history are valuable and should be shared.
“Slowly but surely, you started seeing white communities like Pella, Charles City, Waverly — they all have their Black piece,” Pearson said. “Once they get it, they see how their Black piece can tell the whole story of Iowa.”
Ferguson-Fields Park in Waterloo, he learned, was named after Lee Ferguson but also Milton Fields, Waterloo’s first Black lawyer.
The first Black resident of Buchanan County donated his farmland to the county upon his death, which today is a county wildlife and heritage area, Pearson said.
And in Waverly, after a former Tuskegee airman and his family weren’t initially allowed to buy a home, the community rallied to help, Pearson said, noting the community also received a civil rights award from the Ford Foundation in the 1950s for that effort.
The fact that most people don’t know these anecdotes is exactly why Pearson believes his effort is so important.
“For me, when it comes to the history of the United States, no matter who is telling the story, there’s going to be other groups of people contributing in that storytelling,” he said. “In Iowa, 96% of our state is white people, and in some parts of Iowa, 100% of their concept of history are white.”
“I’m just trying to change the conversation.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.