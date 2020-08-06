First part of Iowa African American Heritage Trail to be unveiled in Waterloo

He said his biggest hurdle is convincing older white Iowans that their stories and documents of that history are valuable and should be shared.

“Slowly but surely, you started seeing white communities like Pella, Charles City, Waverly — they all have their Black piece,” Pearson said. “Once they get it, they see how their Black piece can tell the whole story of Iowa.”

Ferguson-Fields Park in Waterloo, he learned, was named after Lee Ferguson but also Milton Fields, Waterloo’s first Black lawyer.

The first Black resident of Buchanan County donated his farmland to the county upon his death, which today is a county wildlife and heritage area, Pearson said.

And in Waverly, after a former Tuskegee airman and his family weren’t initially allowed to buy a home, the community rallied to help, Pearson said, noting the community also received a civil rights award from the Ford Foundation in the 1950s for that effort.

The fact that most people don’t know these anecdotes is exactly why Pearson believes his effort is so important.