First omicron COVID case in state found in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in Black Hawk County.

The person -- whose name, age, gender and city of residence was not given -- is currently asymptomatic and was tested for coronavirus after being exposed to it during travel, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released the news Thursday afternoon.

"Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual," the department said in a news release.

The State Hygienic Lab confirmed the variant, the first reported case in Iowa.

"As always, COVID-19 infected individuals are advised to isolate," the department said.

Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the county's health director, has sounded the alarm recently about the county's high COVID positivity rates. As of Thursday, Black Hawk County had an 18.8% positivity rate in the last two weeks, with 41 people currently hospitalized.

Egbuonye advised people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which IDPH interim director Kelly Garcia reiterated Thursday, along with urging booster shots.

"There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news," Garcia said. "Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible."

Omicron has been identified in at least 19 states. Scientists are working to determine whether omicron spreads more easily or causes more severe disease than the delta variant that now dominates in the U.S. They are also studying how well the current vaccines work against it.

More than a third of Iowans remain unvaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 57.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, placing the state 24th in the nation.

Iowa is experiencing a high rate of spread of COVID-19 in all 99 counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.