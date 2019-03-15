CEDAR FALLS — Jacob Pauli didn’t expect more than a few dozen people to sign up for his gym’s first Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association competition last Saturday.
But when 96 people ages 6 through 60 signed up, many from neighboring states like Minnesota and Wisconsin, Pauli had to shut down registration.
“It just snowballed,” he said.
Pauli, co-owner of Ninja U on University Avenue in Cedar Falls, simply thought the competition would be a good way for local kids who train as part of Team Ninja U to get a feel for competing with other kids who also like racing over obstacles, like their heroes on the shows “American Ninja Warrior” and “American Ninja Warrior Junior.”
But he quickly realized that, just like with other sports, athletes will travel — and word spreads fast.
“The ninja community is so tight. Everyone’s keeping an eye on everything,” Pauli said.
Athletes were divided by age and gender, and each age group got its own obstacle course, complete with obstacles of the balance, hanging, swinging and flying variety.
“Each course got progressively more difficult as the age went up,” he said.
The top 50 percent of competitors in each group were eligible to advance to the regional competition, scheduled for April 27-28 in Burnsville, Minn.
“American Ninja Warrior” gets people excited about the sport, said Pauli, and that brings people to Ninja U for open gym or classes from preschool age through adults. The most competitive individuals join Team Ninja U, what Pauli calls “our biggest commitment.”
“It’s a sport — they’re training for a sport, two times a week for 80 minutes,” he said. “It’s tough. These guys are working hard.”
Some train to qualify in competitions, and some try to get on the two competition shows. A few have had success in that, said Pauli. Cedar Falls’ own Jason Behrends, who won first place in this weekend’s tournament in the 9 and Under category, will appear on “America Ninja Warrior Junior” on March 30 on the Universal Kids network.
But others just want to try out the obstacles to challenge themselves.
“There was this one kid named Sam who has been training with his coach on the ‘devil steps’ — almost like a horizontal ladder you have to climb — and he couldn’t quite make it across the top,” Pauli said. “Probably one of the most memorable moments for me was when his mom said, ‘You can do it,’ and he bridges this gap and makes it, and everyone goes nuts.
“We saw so many of our class kids and team kids do great,” he added.
