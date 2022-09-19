First-ever Iowa Insurance Division “SmartHER Money Conference” comes to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS —The first-ever Iowa Insurance Division “SmartHER Money Conference” is coming to Cedar Falls next month to give women the knowledge and confidence needed to make financial decisions.

Manisha Thakor, founder of MoneyZen.com, will headline the event and give a one-hour long keynote address about how to “Own Your Finances, Own Your Life.”

“Something magical happens when women talk about empowering themselves, their daughters and mothers, and are in a room together and are learning this type of material,” Thakor said during a telephone interview.

While the target audience is women, men are welcome to attend, said Sarah Larson, an event spokesperson. The information is best suited for adults and young adults/older teens.

The Oct. 17 event is free, but people are asked to RSVP. It will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Road. Larson hopes to get 300 attendees, and about 100 have already signed up at SmartHER.iowa.gov. The deadline to RSVP is Oct. 3.

It’s not the first time Thakor, a Harvard Business School graduate and small-town Indiana native, has given the speech.

But it’s the first she’s delivered since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning it will touch upon the “unique state of the world” as a result, and the higher expenses people are facing, Thakor said.

She’ll address the “headwinds” that women often face but not men, whether that be earning less and living longer, or working less because of having to care for a child or elderly parent.

Another “hot topic,” she said, will be “how to deal with competing demands when cash flow is tight.” Does one put it into a college or retirement fund, or use it pay off credit card debt?

A third focus will be addressing how women often start investing their savings later than men, sometimes because financial literacy lessons don’t often speak to them, or are simply boring and mind-numbing.

“Iowa Insurance Division is getting ahead of the curve by putting on an event like this,” Thakor said. “This will really be a rare and valuable opportunity for so many women.”

The event also will include two expert panels – consisting of Amy Wienands, owner of Amy Wienands Real Estate; Doug Ommen, Iowa Insurance commissioner; LeKeisha Veasley, community inclusion strategist at Veridian Credit Union; Leslie Wilson, dean at the UNI Business School, Renee Christoffer, CEO at Veridian Credit Union; and ReShonda Young, personal and business finance coach – with more information and lessons.

The session will offer exercises to help attendees better understand their current financial situation, what they should do to better save for retirement, and how to set goals.

“These will help prompt important discussions and also help attendees build concrete action plans for reaching their financial goals,” said Larson.

A complimentary light breakfast will be provided when attendees arrive, and then later that day a complimentary lunch as well, according to Larson.