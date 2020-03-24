First coronavirus-related death in Iowa confirmed

Reynolds and her public health department officials continued to ask Iowans to stay in their homes as much as possible, work from home when able, stay in their homes when feeling sick, contact their doctors if they feel they should be tested for the coronavirus, and practice social distancing while in public.

Reynolds said the state is recommending those strategies because health experts say they will help minimize the virus’ spread, which could help the state get to a place where businesses and schools can open again.

But Reynolds made no predictions or promises as to how long that will take.

“I’m not prepared at this time to say a date because all along the decisions are so fluid,” Reynolds said. “I want to get business back to normal as quickly as I can, too. I think we all have that shared goal. I just want to make sure that I’m protecting Iowans and I’m making the decisions on the right data points.”

