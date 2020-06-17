First black Big Ten commissioner to speak at virtual leadership event June 24

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — The first black commissioner to lead a Power Five conference — the Big Ten Conference — will be the keynote speaker at a local virtual leadership event.

Kevin Warren, the sixth commissioner of the Big Ten Athletic Conference, will speak at the inaugural Virtual Executive Leadership Forum for Black Professionals on June 24, according to organizer Joy Briscoe.

In addition to becoming the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference in June 2019, Warren was also the first black chief operating officer of an NFL team when he took that position with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, becoming the highest-ranking African-American executive working on the business side of the entire NFL.

The forum will begin at 3 p.m. June 24, and Warren will speak at 4 p.m.

“He is clearly one of those people who is about doing things versus just talking about them,” said organizer Robert Smith, executive director of UNI-CUE, noting he has met Warren in person. “When you look at his list of accomplishments, you have to be impressed.”

Those interested in attending or sponsoring the forum may visit cvskillup.com.