Events are being planned throughout the Cedar Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July in style.

Waterloo will kick things off ahead of the holiday on Saturday with the Mayor’s Fireworks festivities at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a Family Fun Zone featuring food, games and activities for all ages.

“We have bands, we have some dance teams that are going to perform, we have lots of food vendors and we have some beverage tents,” said Britni Perkins, executive secretary for the mayor’s office.

Highlights from the event will include a 6 p.m. performance at the amphitheatre by the Cedar Valley Big Band, followed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony at 7:30 p.m. and 42 Romeo at 9:15 p.m. At the Expo Plaza, peformances include Waterloo Community Playhouse at 6 p.m., Heart Smith at 7:15 p.m. and Fool House at 9 p.m. Additional performers are expected on both stages.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Learn more about the event online at mainstreetwaterloo.org/fireworks.

In Buchanan County, Independence is pulling out all the stops to commemorate the holiday of its namesake. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Riverwalk Parks, Celebrate Indee will have events throughout the evening, pouring into the next day, where the annual Independence Day Parade will be held at 9 a.m. The parade will run in its usual route from First Street to Second Avenue Northeast.

According to Michelle McBride, the marketing director for Celebrate Indee, the festivities will include food and beverages from local vendors, local bands and activities for children ranging from bounce houses, to face painting. It will all be topped off with a fireworks display over the Wapsipinicon River at 10 p.m.

“A lot of times, we see we see people that don’t live in the community either coming back to see their family and friends, or just people that come in and see what it’s all about because there really is no better place to be over the Fourth of July than in Independence on Independence Day,” McBride said. “So we’re lucky to have that name in our community, but we know that also holds a lot of weight to it and we need to make sure that we show up and do it well.”

Among the performances scheduled for the Fourth include the Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Performance and Class at 1 p.m., the Schmidt Brothers at 6 p.m. and the Not Quite Brothers at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a youth sand volleyball tournament at 4 p.m. For a full list of activities go online to celebrateindee.com/schedule-of-events.

Other events across the Cedar Valley are happening in Shell Rock, which will have festivities from Saturday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Monday. Highlights on Fourth of July include a parade at 10 a.m. and a Cutest Baby Contest at 12:30 p.m. For a full list of activities go online to shellrockiowa.org/events-calendar.

