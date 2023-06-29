Events are being planned throughout the Cedar Valley to celebrate the Fourth of July in style.
Waterloo will kick things off ahead of the holiday on Saturday with the Mayor’s Fireworks festivities at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and the RiverLoop Expo Plaza. The event will start at 6 p.m. with a Family Fun Zone featuring food, games and activities for all ages.
“We have bands, we have some dance teams that are going to perform, we have lots of food vendors and we have some beverage tents,” said Britni Perkins, executive secretary for the mayor’s office.
Highlights from the event will include a 6 p.m. performance at the amphitheatre by the Cedar Valley Big Band, followed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony at 7:30 p.m. and 42 Romeo at 9:15 p.m. At the Expo Plaza, peformances include Waterloo Community Playhouse at 6 p.m., Heart Smith at 7:15 p.m. and Fool House at 9 p.m. Additional performers are expected on both stages.
Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. Learn more about the event online at
mainstreetwaterloo.org/fireworks.
Fireworks explode over the Cedar River in downtown Waterloo during the 2022 Mayor's Fireworks.
CONTRIBUTED
In Buchanan County, Independence is pulling out all the stops to commemorate the holiday of its namesake. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Riverwalk Parks, Celebrate Indee will have events throughout the evening, pouring into the next day, where the annual Independence Day Parade will be held at 9 a.m. The parade will run in its usual route from First Street to Second Avenue Northeast.
According to Michelle McBride, the marketing director for Celebrate Indee, the festivities will include food and beverages from local vendors, local bands and activities for children ranging from bounce houses, to face painting. It will all be topped off with a fireworks display over the Wapsipinicon River at 10 p.m.
“A lot of times, we see we see people that don’t live in the community either coming back to see their family and friends, or just people that come in and see what it’s all about because there really is no better place to be over the Fourth of July than in Independence on Independence Day,” McBride said. “So we’re lucky to have that name in our community, but we know that also holds a lot of weight to it and we need to make sure that we show up and do it well.”
Among the performances scheduled for the Fourth include the Heinz Academy for the Performing Arts Dance Performance and Class at 1 p.m., the Schmidt Brothers at 6 p.m. and the Not Quite Brothers at 8:30 p.m. There will also be a youth sand volleyball tournament at 4 p.m. For a full list of activities go online to
celebrateindee.com/schedule-of-events.
Other events across the Cedar Valley are happening in Shell Rock, which will have festivities from Saturday afternoon until Tuesday afternoon. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Monday. Highlights on Fourth of July include a parade at 10 a.m. and a Cutest Baby Contest at 12:30 p.m. For a full list of activities go online to
shellrockiowa.org/events-calendar.
Wettest counties in Iowa
Wettest counties in Iowa
Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth's water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle
traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.
Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are
markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.
The continental U.S. on average received about
30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally "wet" regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change. Stacker cited data from the National Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Iowa that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year's precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.
Canva
#50. Warren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.58 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.35 inches below norm
Canva
#49. Tama County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.46 inches (#43 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.66 inches below norm
Lucas Oglesbee // Shutterstock
#48. Hardin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.67 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.86 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#47. Mahaska County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.73 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.43 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.40 inches below norm
Canva
#46. Taylor County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.77 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.08 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.31 inches below norm
Kimberly's Impressions // Shutterstock
#45. Franklin County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.87 inches (#61 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.03 inches below norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#44. Marion County
- Five-year precipitation average: 35.95 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 31.98 inches (#56 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
Canva
#43. Clarke County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.05 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.82 inches (#44 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.90 inches below norm
Mary Key // Shutterstock
#42. Story County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.11 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.97 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.06 inches above norm
Canva
#41. Wapello County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.22 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.00 inches (#35 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.50 inches below norm
Canva
#40. Cerro Gordo County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.40 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.51 inches (#69 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.72 inches above norm
Canva
#39. Jefferson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.47 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.97 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.96 inches below norm
stivanderson // Shutterstock
#38. Grundy County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.61 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.89 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.77 inches above norm
Melissa L Oltman // Shutterstock
#37. Van Buren County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.66 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.44 inches (#25 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.66 inches below norm
Rexjaymes // Shutterstock
#36. Poweshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.96 inches below norm
Canva
#35. Monroe County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.06 inches (#49 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.20 inches below norm
Canva
#34. Washington County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.97 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.82 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.48 inches below norm
IN Dancing Light // Shutterstock
#33. Worth County
- Five-year precipitation average: 36.98 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.03 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.12 inches above norm
Kevin Isaacson // Shutterstock
#32. Butler County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.19 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.32 inches (#78 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.47 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#31. Ringgold County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.14 inches (#33 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.49 inches below norm
Life Atlas Photography // Shutterstock
#30. Linn County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.11 inches (#75 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.07 inches above norm
Canva
#29. Lucas County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.33 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.49 inches below norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#28. Louisa County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 28.88 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.55 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#27. Henry County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.62 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 29.55 inches (#22 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.72 inches below norm
PICTOR PICTURES // Shutterstock
#26. Decatur County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.63 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.96 inches (#40 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.32 inches below norm
Canva
#25. Johnson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.75 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.36 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.41 inches below norm
Canva
#24. Davis County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.66 inches (#53 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.60 inches below norm
J Sanderman // Shutterstock
#23. Des Moines County
- Five-year precipitation average: 37.99 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 30.62 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.59 inches below norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#22. Muscatine County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.01 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.16 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.32 inches below norm
Canva
#21. Black Hawk County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.25 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.21 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.74 inches above norm
Canva
#20. Mitchell County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.43 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.16 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.18 inches above norm
Canva
#19. Wayne County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.72 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.19 inches (#50 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.87 inches below norm
Brooke Van Zee // Shutterstock
#18. Jones County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.78 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.16 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.51 inches above norm
Marsen // Shutterstock
#17. Cedar County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.81 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.62 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.46 inches above norm
SNC Art and More // Shutterstock
#16. Floyd County
- Five-year precipitation average: 38.96 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 33.12 inches (#71 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.00 inches above norm
Jim Packett // Shutterstock
#15. Buchanan County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.04 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.79 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.58 inches above norm
Doug Lambert // Shutterstock
#14. Appanoose County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.31 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 34.51 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.67 inches below norm
Canva
#13. Lee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.54 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.01 inches (#39 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.51 inches below norm
Canva
#12. Scott County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.69 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.12 inches (#83 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.22 inches above norm
Canva
#11. Fayette County
- Five-year precipitation average: 39.84 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.70 inches (#80 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.40 inches above norm
Kuehner // Shutterstock
#10. Dubuque County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.06 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.78 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.37 inches above norm
Canva
#9. Bremer County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.37 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 35.46 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.25 inches above norm
April Taymen // Shutterstock
#8. Clinton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.39 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.51 inches (#100 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.54 inches above norm
Eddie J. Rodriquez // Shutterstock
#7. Howard County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.60 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 36.27 inches (#90 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.70 inches above norm
SevenMaps // Shutterstock
#6. Jackson County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.64 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.41 inches (#101 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 5.34 inches above norm
Canva
#5. Delaware County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.79 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.19 inches (#93 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.86 inches above norm
Designs2Rise // Shutterstock
#4. Chickasaw County
- Five-year precipitation average: 40.92 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 32.73 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.36 inches above norm
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#3. Clayton County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.44 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 37.65 inches (#98 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 4.45 inches above norm
Arlen E Breiholz // Shutterstock
#2. Winneshiek County
- Five-year precipitation average: 41.58 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.59 inches (#107 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 6.50 inches above norm
Canva
#1. Allamakee County
- Five-year precipitation average: 42.15 inches
- Precipitation over the past year: 39.97 inches (#109 rainiest year since 1895)
- Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 7.21 inches above norm
Canva
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.