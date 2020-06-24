Fireworks complaints are numerous, police say
Fireworks complaints are numerous, police say

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Police Department said it is receiving numerous reports of illegal fireworks.

Police ask resident to be respectful to your neighbors and the community and follow state law and Waterloo city ordinances regarding the use of fireworks.

Waterloo allows firework between noon to 11 p.m. July 4, and from noon to 10 p.m. on both July 3 and July 5.

The fine for using fireworks outside of those times is a fine of $375 or more. Fireworks must be used on your personal property, and cannot be used on public ground without a permit.

Police said extra patrols are being deployed to help enforce these regulations.

