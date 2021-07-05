 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fireworks accident consumes car in Waterloo
0 comments
top story

Fireworks accident consumes car in Waterloo

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A local fireworks worker escaped injury when his car caught fire while heading home from a fireworks display Sunday night.

The man had just finished working the show at the Bucks baseball game and was passing the National Cattle Congress grounds on Conger Street when a blaze broke on his car around 10:10 p.m., according to police and fire officials.

It wasn’t immediately known how the fire started, but the driver fled the vehicle.

When firefighters arrived they found the Subaru Outback --- license plate “PYROBOB” --- in flames and the fireworks cargo going off.

No injuries were reported, and the burning car was extinguished.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Independence Day holiday was busy for crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue as fireworks mixed with a spell of dry weather, said Capt. Ryan Mahood.

Firefighters had 18 fire calls on Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday. Mahood said many of the calls involved small, unattended grass fires apparently sparked by fireworks debris, or in some cases people shooting off fireworks from passing vehicles.

Usually, firefighters were able to stomp out the flames.

The fire department also had four dumpster fires, possibly from people improperly disposing of fireworks debris.

Just $1 for 6 months of your community's news
Covid-19 vaccination info
Clip art fire
0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida condo demolished in late-night operation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News