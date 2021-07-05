Fireworks accident consumes car in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A local fireworks worker escaped injury when his car caught fire while heading home from a fireworks display Sunday night.

The man had just finished working the show at the Bucks baseball game and was passing the National Cattle Congress grounds on Conger Street when a blaze broke on his car around 10:10 p.m., according to police and fire officials.

It wasn’t immediately known how the fire started, but the driver fled the vehicle.

When firefighters arrived they found the Subaru Outback --- license plate “PYROBOB” --- in flames and the fireworks cargo going off.

No injuries were reported, and the burning car was extinguished.

The Independence Day holiday was busy for crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue as fireworks mixed with a spell of dry weather, said Capt. Ryan Mahood.

Firefighters had 18 fire calls on Sunday into the early morning hours of Monday. Mahood said many of the calls involved small, unattended grass fires apparently sparked by fireworks debris, or in some cases people shooting off fireworks from passing vehicles.

Usually, firefighters were able to stomp out the flames.