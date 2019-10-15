{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Firefighters put out a blaze in the attic of a pallet business early Tuesday morning.

The fire started on a workbench on the ground floor at Ceilley Pallet Source, 907 Ricker St., and then climbed a wall into the attic, according to Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

Workers found the damage when they arrived for work around 6 a.m. Tuesday and put out most of the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire still smoldering upstairs, Moore said.

