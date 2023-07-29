JESUP — In collaboration with John Deere, the Jesup Volunteer Fire Department will screen a new film meant to spur interest in volunteerism and share more about what first responders do on a day-to-day basis.

The showing of “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the fire department building, 641 Seventh St. The event will begin and end with firehouse tours from 6 to 6:40 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m., respectively. Opening remarks are slated for 6:40 to 7 p.m.

The film is available to anyone, and was distributed nationally as part of the National Volunteer Fire Council’s “Make Me A Firefighter” campaign to attract volunteers.

“A big thing with being a volunteer firefighter is community awareness, showing the community what you do, the type of training you go through and why, when you do fundraisers for training and equipment, why you want so much involvement from the community,” said Capt. Shawn Even, a dangerous goods specialist at John Deere Waterloo Works.

The film shines a light on the importance of volunteers who put their lives on the line and respond at all hours of the day. It weaves together diverse stories from around America to paint a portrait of volunteers serving their communities while transforming their own lives in the process.

“Even though it is a small community, a lot of people in the community don’t even know we need any help,” said Even. “We need to make people aware that there is definitely a need for volunteers.”

Jesup has 28 volunteers with four or five open slots. According to Even, that’s not considered a deficit because many members live or work in Jesup and can respond at any time.

John Deere, in a statement, said it recognizes the huge importance of volunteer firefighters and emergency responders in communities across the country and the importance of supporting them.

In 2022, Deere employees recorded more than 13,000 hours as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders — more than any other cause — earning nearly $225,000 in rewards from the John Deere Foundation.

“A lot of the communities in the surrounding areas more than likely have community members or volunteer fire department members who work at John Deere, and John Deere has a really cool opportunity called ‘Power for Good,’” said Jordan Hoffmann, one of Jesup’s firefighters and also a senior ergonomic professional at John Deere Waterloo Works. “The program allows people to donate their time, and with every hour volunteered, Deere puts $20 toward whatever organization you want to donate to.

“The Jesup Fire Department can donate to the department through our volunteerism. We have five volunteer firefighters who work at Deere and a couple people who recently retired from the department but still work at Deere. With a max yearly contribution of $3,500, that can make a huge difference.”