WATERLOO – Firefighters saved two dogs from a burning house Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors called 911 after spotting heavy smoke coming from Curtis Plain’s home at 1107 Lincoln St. shortly before noon. Plain was just pulling up after returning home, but his two small dogs, Duck and Slim, were trapped inside the house.

Fire crews found a blaze burning in a back bedroom, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue, and firefighters began to fight the flames while searching for Plain’s pets.

Within minutes, a firefighter carried out Duck, who appeared unharmed. Then another firefighter exited the house carrying Slim, who was unconscious.

Paramedics placed an oxygen mask especially designed for pets over Slim's snout, and minutes later the dog opened his eyes and was glancing around.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

