Firefighter Paramedic Travis Ihnen, left, and resident Curtis Plain use oxygen to resuscitate “Slim” after firefighters found the dog unconscious in Plain’s burning house at 1107 Lincoln St., Waterloo, on Tuesday.
Neighbors called 911 after spotting heavy smoke coming from Curtis Plain’s home at 1107 Lincoln St. shortly before noon. Plain was just pulling up after returning home, but his two small dogs, Duck and Slim, were trapped inside the house.
Fire crews found a blaze burning in a back bedroom, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue, and firefighters began to fight the flames while searching for Plain’s pets.
Saved two dogs at how much risk to firefighters? In the meantime, what about human inhabitants?
