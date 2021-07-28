 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters resuscitate dog found in burning Waterloo home
0 comments
breaking top story

Firefighters resuscitate dog found in burning Waterloo home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Firefighters pulled a dog from a burning house Wednesday night.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe, age 6, unconscious inside the smoke-filled home at 811 Burbank Ave.

Firefighters used oxygen to resuscitate the dog, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. The dog was walking around within minutes.

072821jr-fire-burbank-2

Roscoe with Jaxon McCrea, left, David Peverill and Carson McCrea after the dog was rescued from a burning home at 811 Burbank Ave., Waterloo, and resuscitated by firefighters on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The fire apparently started in the kitchen while the residents were away and spread into the ceiling, Petersen said. They returned home and found the place filled with smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in the kitchen area, but the rest of the house suffered heavy smoke damage, displacing the family of five.



WATCH NOW: Animal rescues(tncms-asset)45a955d2-ee21-11eb-8b1c-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)a5cfe918-989e-11eb-9123-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)

Just $26 for a full year of local news
0 comments
2
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News