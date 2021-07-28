Firefighters resuscitate dog found in burning Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Firefighters pulled a dog from a burning house Wednesday night.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe, age 6, unconscious inside the smoke-filled home at 811 Burbank Ave.

Firefighters used oxygen to resuscitate the dog, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen. The dog was walking around within minutes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire apparently started in the kitchen while the residents were away and spread into the ceiling, Petersen said. They returned home and found the place filled with smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in the kitchen area, but the rest of the house suffered heavy smoke damage, displacing the family of five.







