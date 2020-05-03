Firefighters rescue woman, cats from burning duplex

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued a woman from a burning duplex on Saturday in one of two fires for the department.

The woman at 127 Eros Drive had become disoriented while trying to evacuate her cats, and firefighters found her during their initial search of the home.

“She was trying to get her cats out. The guys grabbed her and got her out of there and got the cats, too,” said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

He said the woman was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene but wasn’t hospitalized.

The fire started at about noon on Saturday with an apparent electrical appliance in the basement, Moore said. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the upper level, Moore said. He said the rest of the apartment has smoke damage.

The neighboring apartment wasn’t damaged, he said.

Firefighters also went to a fire at in a detached two-stall garage behind 631 Wallgate Ave. shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The blaze started accidentally with youths playing with a propane torch, Moore said. Crews were able to stop the fire before it reached a vehicle that was parked inside, he said.