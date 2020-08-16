Firefighters rescue tree crew from boom truck

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
WATERLOO— Firefighters rescue two tree workers from a boom truck Saturday afternoon.
The crew was working in the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue around 4 p.m. when a branch they were cutting landed on the bucket’s emergency shutoff, leaving them trapped.
Firefighters used a ladder to reach the tree workers and hooked them to harnesses and a belay rope so they could climb down safely. No injuries were reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today