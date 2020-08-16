You are the owner of this article.
Firefighters rescue tree crew from boom truck
top story

Firefighters rescue tree crew from boom truck

Waterloo fire rescue patch logo clip

WATERLOO— Firefighters rescue two tree workers from a boom truck Saturday afternoon.

The crew was working in the 1100 block of Mitchell Avenue around 4 p.m. when a branch they were cutting landed on the bucket’s emergency shutoff, leaving them trapped.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the tree workers and hooked them to harnesses and a belay rope so they could climb down safely. No injuries were reported.

