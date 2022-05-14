Firefighters rescue five people from a stranded boat on the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Five people in a boat that became disabled were rescued from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon near downtown.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. and found a Tahoe runabout powerboat that had gone beyond the chains hanging from the Park Avenue bridge toward the dam. Battalion Chief Bill Beck said the boat, with three adults and two children, had lost power and was stranded alongside a pillar of the bridge.
Firefighters put both of the department's boats into the river and, from the larger one, lowered a rope to the stranded people. Beck said they were able to tie the rope to their boat and be towed back up the river. None of the boaters reported any injuries.
Photos: Graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball in Independence
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The hearse carrying the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, arrives for his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A folded American flag is given to the family of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy carry out the 21-gun salute for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A Naval trumpeter plays "Taps" for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The graveside services for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, were held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
