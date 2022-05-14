Firefighters rescue five people from a stranded boat on the Cedar River near downtown Waterloo

WATERLOO — Five people in a boat that became disabled were rescued from the Cedar River on Saturday afternoon near downtown.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. and found a Tahoe runabout powerboat that had gone beyond the chains hanging from the Park Avenue bridge toward the dam. Battalion Chief Bill Beck said the boat, with three adults and two children, had lost power and was stranded alongside a pillar of the bridge.

Firefighters put both of the department's boats into the river and, from the larger one, lowered a rope to the stranded people. Beck said they were able to tie the rope to their boat and be towed back up the river. None of the boaters reported any injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.