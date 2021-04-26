Firefighters rescue dog from Waterloo house fire

WATERLOO --- Firefighters rescued a dog after a Waterloo home caught fire Sunday afternoon.

A resident at 418 Oak Ave. noticed smoke coming from an electrical switch in an upstairs bedroom shortly after 5 p.m. and called 911.

Firefighters found light smoke in the home and discovered a fire in the attic area, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue. Crews rescued a dog from the home while extinguished the blaze, Luck said.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was called to assist the family with emergency shelter.

Firefighters also responded to a report of a fire at an apartment building at 1306 W. Donald St. on Sunday. The small fire, which was set in a hallway, was out upon arrival.

