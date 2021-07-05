Firefighters rescue dog from burning home

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home Monday.

Crews found the dog, a Husky named Balto, unconscious and carried her outside.

Firefighters then attached an oxygen mask to Balto’s mouth and cooled her with water from a hose until she eventually regained consciousness. Within minutes, the dog was standing.

The fire broke out at the home at 1415 Liberty Ave. around 3 p.m. Monday while the resident, Jeff Engstrom, was at work. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Two cats perished in the fire, and two other cats remain unaccounted for, Engstrom said.

