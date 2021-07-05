 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters rescue dog from burning home
0 comments
breaking featured

Firefighters rescue dog from burning home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home Monday.

Crews found the dog, a Husky named Balto, unconscious and carried her outside.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters then attached an oxygen mask to Balto’s mouth and cooled her with water from a hose until she eventually regained consciousness. Within minutes, the dog was standing.

The fire broke out at the home at 1415 Liberty Ave. around 3 p.m. Monday while the resident, Jeff Engstrom, was at work. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.

Two cats perished in the fire, and two other cats remain unaccounted for, Engstrom said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House fire, Allen St., Waterloo, July 5, 2021

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News