Firefighters rescue dog from burning home

Waterloo firefighters cool Balto after pulling the Husky from a burning home at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Firefighters carry Balto from a burning house at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Waterloo firefighters give Balto oxygen after pulling the Husky from a burning home at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Waterloo firefighters give Balto oxygen after pulling the Husky from a burning home at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Balto the Husky looks around after Waterloo firefighters pulled her from a burning home and gave her oxygen on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Waterloo firefighters cool Balto after pulling the Husky from a burning home at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Waterloo firefighters rescued a dog from a burning house at 1415 Liberty Ave., on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Owner Jeff Engstrom reunited with Balto after firefighters rescued the Husky from a burning house and revived her with oxygen.
WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home Monday.
Crews found the dog, a Husky named Balto, unconscious and carried her outside.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighters then attached an oxygen mask to Balto’s mouth and cooled her with water from a hose until she eventually regained consciousness. Within minutes, the dog was standing.
The fire broke out at the home at 1415 Liberty Ave. around 3 p.m. Monday while the resident, Jeff Engstrom, was at work. The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined.
Two cats perished in the fire, and two other cats remain unaccounted for, Engstrom said.
Photos: Firefighters save dog from burning home
070521jr-fire-dog-6
070521jr-fire-dog-4
070521jr-fire-dog-3
070521jr-fire-dog-5
070521jr-fire-dog-2
070521jr-fire-dog-1
070521jr-fire-dog-8
070521jr-fire-dog-7
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.