WATERLOO – Waterloo firefighters had to dismantle a school bus seat after a student became stuck on the first day of classes on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at Hoover Middle School on Hillcrest Road when the student apparently tried to crawl under the seat in front of him, said Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue. He said the child was in pain when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters cut out the seat to free the student, who was examined by paramedics at the scene, Moore said.

