WATERLOO – Firefighters put out the fully engulfed engine compartment of a white Cadillac CT5 that had been traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 20 on Saturday.
Three adults had been in the vehicle near the overpass at mile marker 228 shortly before the Ansborough Avenue exit when it started smoking at about 3:30 p.m.
The driver pulled the vehicle off to the side of the road and all escaped safely before calling for assistance to put out the fire.
One lane was closed for about an hour while first responders took care of the fire, removed the car and cleaned up the burnt debris.
ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER
No one was injured. The cause of the fire was unknown, but firefighters say the vehicle didn’t appear to have struck anything that sparked it.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was assisted by Sheetz Towing, Waterloo Police and the Iowa State Patrol.
