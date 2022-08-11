WATCH NOW: Firefighters free dog pinned in semi rollover

CEDAR FALLS — Firefighters rescued a dog that was pinned in a semi cab after the truck overturned on a Cedar Falls interchange on Thursday.

Details weren’t immediately available but the semi was heading north on U.S. Highway 218 at the Iowa Highway 58 interchange when it rolled on its side, completely blocking the ramp.

The driver wasn’t injured, but the dog, a passenger in the truck, had its leg trapped. Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue used inflatable jacks to raise the cab enough to release the leg.

Authorities took the dog to a nearby veterinarian to treat the injured leg.

Firefighters handled a diesel fuel leak, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources were notified.