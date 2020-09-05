Firefighters extinguish blaze Saturday morning

WATERLOO --- A fire that started with oily towels smoked up a Waterloo business early Saturday.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to Aramark Uniform Services, 600 Linden Ave., shortly after 5 a.m. smoldering towels in a bin. Flames broke out when the bin was removed from the building, fire officials said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed smoke from the building. No injuries were reported, and there was no serious damage to the building.
