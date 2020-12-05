 Skip to main content
Firefighters douse Evansdale junkyard blaze
EVANSDALE — A fire at a metal recycling business sent plumes of smoke into the air Saturday morning but was quickly contained by firefighters.

Waterloo Fire Rescue responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the blaze at Tournier's Recycling, 900 Fulton St. The business, which a sign said buys scrap iron and metals, is at the end of the street just north of Dubuque Road.

In less than a half hour, firefighters had knocked down the flames but there was still plenty of smoke.

"We got out here, it was just a pile of junk," said battalion chief Troy Luck, of where the fire was burning. "It's pretty much out. We're just mopping it up now." 

He said it was unknown what caused the fire to start. No one was injured.

