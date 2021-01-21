Firefighters, deputy rescue mother, son in Westgate house fire

WESTGATE – Authorities pulled a Westgate woman and her son to safety after her house caught fire early Thursday.

Westgate Fire and Ambulance and Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were called to the blaze at 105 Pearl St. around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, and when they arrived they found Miranda Steinbronn and her 6-year-old son were trapped in an upstairs bedroom, according to fire officials.

Firefighter Eric Wolff put assembled a rescue team, which was able to remove the mother and child with the help of Deputy Kristina Thyer.

The residents were treated at the scene and released, according to fire officials.

Authorities said it appeared the fire started with a candle in bathroom. The flames then spread to the walls. Smoke alarms woke the family, said Chief Bill Kime.

Maynard Fire and the American Red Cross assisted.

