WATERLOO — A Waterloo firefighter pulled a man out of the swollen Cedar River near downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Details weren’t immediately available, but authorities said the man jumped into the river, which is running swift and high with recent rain and snowmelt, from the area of the Mullan Avenue bridge.

The current carried the man downstream. A member of Waterloo Fire Rescue plunged in after him, bringing the man to shore just past the 11th Street bridge.

Rescue workers were performing CPR on the man on the recreational trail running next to the river. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t available.

The firefighter was treated at the scene.