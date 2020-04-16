Firefighter injured in Charles City blaze

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLES CITY – A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire Wednesday night.

Officials said the injury was minor, and the firefighter declined treatment.

Crews were able to limit fire damage at the home at 200 Kelly St. to the second-floor room where it started. There was also minor damage other areas of the house. No residents were injured.

The homeowner called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report the blaze, and no one was inside when the fire department arrived.

Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the home and spotted flames in the second-story room. The Charles City Fire Department has 18 firefighters, one engine, one aerial and two command vehicles on the scene, and the fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes.

The cause hasn’t been determined, and the Iowa State Fire Marshal Division is assisting with the investigation.

The home is owned by Michael Vanderslice, who bought it in September, according to county property records.

