Fire reported at Waterloo plant

WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a reported fire inside the building.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to California Pellet Mill, 2975 Airline Circle, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of smoke.
No injuries have been reported.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
