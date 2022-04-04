 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Fire reported at Waterloo plant

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a reported fire inside the building.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to California Pellet Mill, 2975 Airline Circle, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of smoke.

No injuries have been reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine employing bomb sniffing dogs to find landmines left behind by Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News