CEDAR FALLS – Ffirefighters extinguished a fire at a business in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park Tuesday morning.

Workers at PPG Paints, Coating and Materials, 312 Savannah Park Road, called 911 around 9:15 a.m. to report smoldering debris in the building.

The business was evacuated, and public safety crews found a small fire inside. The fire was extinguished, and the building didn’t sustain any significant damage, according to officials at Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

Crews remained on the scene for about two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighter had been to the business earlier that morning. They were called at about 2:55 a.m. for a report of smoke and remained on the scene until about 4 a.m., according to fire department records.

