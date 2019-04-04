Waterloo — An apartment fire displaced a Waterloo family Wednesday night.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a townhouse 1019 W. Mullan Ave. around 10:30 p.m. and found a fire in an upstairs bedroom.
The mother and her two children had fled the apartment, said Capt. Bill Harter. He said a pet cat died in the fire.
The apartment sustained heat and smoke damage. The cause hasn’t been determined.
It is the third fire in Waterloo in less than 24 hours. The other two resulted in injuries to people inside the homes.
