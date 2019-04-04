{{featured_button_text}}
040419jr-mullen-fire

A family was displaced after this fire on Mullen Avenue Wednesday night.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

Waterloo — An apartment fire displaced a Waterloo family Wednesday night.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to a townhouse 1019 W. Mullan Ave. around 10:30 p.m. and found a fire in an upstairs bedroom.

The mother and her two children had fled the apartment, said Capt. Bill Harter. He said a pet cat died in the fire.

The apartment sustained heat and smoke damage. The cause hasn’t been determined.

It is the third fire in Waterloo in less than 24 hours. The other two resulted in injuries to people inside the homes.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments